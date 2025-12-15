EquiCap Commercial Negotiates Sales of Two Self-Storage Facilities in Suburban St. Louis

EAST ALTON, ILL. AND FORISTELL, MO. — EquiCap Commercial has negotiated the sales of two self-storage facilities in metro St. Louis.

All Inn Storage, located at 978 E. Airline Drive in East Alton, features 9,600 net rentable square feet with 87 units on 9.1 acres. Alex Erbs of EquiCap represented the seller and procured the buyer, an out-of-state private equity firm.

Foristell Storage, located at 19100 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Foristell, consists of 21,173 net rentable square feet with 260 units on 7.3 acres. Marla Čolić of EquiCap procured the buyer, a local storage owner-operator completing a 1031 exchange.