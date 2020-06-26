REBusinessOnline

Equinix Completes $142M Expansion Project at Dallas Infomart Data Center

Posted on by in Data Centers, Development, Industrial, Texas

Dallas-Informart-Data-Center

Equinix's acquired its Dallas Informart Data Center in 2018 for roughly $800 million.

DALLAS — Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), a global provider of data colocation services, has completed a $142 million expansion project at its Dallas Infomart Data Center campus. The California-based company’s Dallas campus is located at 1950 N. Stemmons Freeways, spans roughly 1.6 million square feet and offers a power capacity of 60 megawatts. The project represents that first phase of a larger development and provides 72,000 square feet of colocation space for data storage. Future expansion phases may provide as much as 144,000 square feet of colocation space. Equinix purchased the property in 2018 from ASB Real Estate Investments for roughly $800 million.

