14930-Marquardt-Ave-Santa-Fe-Springs-CA
Formerly occupied by Equipment Manufacturing Co., the property at 14930 Marquardt Ave. in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., features 31,373 square feet of industrial space.
Equipment Manufacturing Co. Sells 31,373 SF Industrial Building in Santa Fe Springs, California

by Amy Works

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Equipment Manufacturing Co. has completed the sale of an industrial asset, located at 14930 Marquardt Ave. in Santa Fe Springs, just southeast of Los Angeles. Fortress Investment Group acquired the property for $10.5 million.

Equipment Manufacturing Co. vacated the 31,373-square-foot heavy manufacturing facility, which was built in 1969. The new owner plans to renovate and reposition the property, which offers a large truck parking area and approximately one acre of excess land.

Jason DuFault of KW Commercial represented the seller, while Phillip DeRousse of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the deal.

