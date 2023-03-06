Equitable Funds, Berger Asset Management Complete Amenity Center, Expand Spec Suites at Suburban Chicago Office Property
SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — The Equitable Funds and Berger Asset Management have completed a tenant amenity center and expanded the spec suite leasing program at One Story Schaumburg in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The office property consists of six single-story buildings totaling 130,000 square feet at 1340 Remington Road.
The spec suite program offers businesses move-in ready spaces spanning from 630 to 3,000 square feet. The new suites are under construction and will be available this spring. The amenity center features a tenant lounge, coffee bar and vending, as well as a conference center with fully equipped Wi-Fi. Recently, FCx Performance, the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education, Prime Line Transportation and QPS Employment Group all signed leases at the property for a total of 11,473 square feet. Steve Chrastka and Jason Wurtz of NAI Hiffman are the leasing agents.