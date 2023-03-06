REBusinessOnline

Equitable Funds, Berger Asset Management Complete Amenity Center, Expand Spec Suites at Suburban Chicago Office Property

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The amenity center at One Story Schaumburg features a tenant lounge, coffee bar and vending, as well as a conference center.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — The Equitable Funds and Berger Asset Management have completed a tenant amenity center and expanded the spec suite leasing program at One Story Schaumburg in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The office property consists of six single-story buildings totaling 130,000 square feet at 1340 Remington Road.

The spec suite program offers businesses move-in ready spaces spanning from 630 to 3,000 square feet. The new suites are under construction and will be available this spring. The amenity center features a tenant lounge, coffee bar and vending, as well as a conference center with fully equipped Wi-Fi. Recently, FCx Performance, the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education, Prime Line Transportation and QPS Employment Group all signed leases at the property for a total of 11,473 square feet. Steve Chrastka and Jason Wurtz of NAI Hiffman are the leasing agents.





