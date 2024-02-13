Equitable Property Co. to Develop 44-Acre Mixed-Use District in Smyrna, Tennessee

SMYRNA, TENN. — Equitable Property Co. has purchased 44 acres in Smyrna, with plans to develop a mixed-use district dubbed Sewart’s Landing. Situated about 24 miles southwest of Nashville, the project will comprise 250,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, in addition to two medical office buildings (MOBs) totaling 400,000 square feet; a 240-room hotel; and 75 for-sale townhomes. Sewart’s Landing is named after the former Sewart Air Force Base that operated from 1941 to 1971.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for next month, with completion of Phase I expected in the first quarter of 2025. Tenants at the development’s first phase will include Starbucks Coffee, Wawa, Jonathan’s Grille and an undisclosed grocer. Equitable Property acquired the land for the project from the City of Smyrna, which helped the developer formulate the master plan for Sewart’s Landing.

Kipper Worthington of JLL and Land Deleot of Equitable Property will lead leasing efforts at the development.