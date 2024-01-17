Equitas Management Completes Renovation of 57,000 SF Office Building in Chattanooga, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Equitas Management Group has completed renovations for One Park Place, a 57,000-square-foot office building located at 6148 Lee Highway in Chattanooga. The property is fully leased to tenants including Equitas Management and EMJ, a general contractor that oversaw the renovations as well as constructed the building originally in 1984. Other tenants include medical, legal and financial services tenants, among others.

Designed by HK Architects, the renovations include a new sleek black exterior, updated atrium, modernized offices and conference spaces and a grand balcony.