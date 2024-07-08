Equity Bancshares Completes Merger with KansasLand Bancshares

WICHITA, KAN. — Equity Bancshares Inc., the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, has completed its acquisition of KansasLand Bancshares Inc., the parent company of KansasLand Bank. With the acquisition, Equity has added to its existing presence in Quinter, Kan., and expanded into Americus, Kan. KansasLand locations opened as Equity Bank on July 2. The company expects to consolidate the core and digital banking systems late in the third quarter. Equity first announced the merger in April. Equity has approximately $5.3 billion in proforma consolidated assets and operates 74 locations in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Equity’s Kansas franchise now includes 37 banks.