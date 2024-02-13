Equity Bancshares Finalizes Merger with Rockhold BanCorp

WICHITA, KAN. — Equity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, has finalized its merger with Rockhold BanCorp, the parent company of the Bank of Kirksville in Kirksville, Mo. Bank of Kirksville’s locations opened as Equity Bank locations on Saturday, Feb. 10. The company will consolidate the core banking system and digital banking platform in May. Equity previously announced the merger with Rockhold on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Equity has approximately $5.3 billion in consolidated total assets and operates 74 locations in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. There are now 24 Missouri locations. Equity’s stock price opened at $32.32 per share Monday, Feb. 12, up slightly from $30.87 per share one year ago.