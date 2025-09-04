Equity Bancshares Enters Nebraska Market with Acquisition of Frontier Holdings

OMAHA, NEB. — Equity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), the Wichita, Kan.-based holding company of Equity Bank, has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Frontier Holdings LLC, the parent company of Frontier Bank in Omaha. The transaction adds seven locations to Equity’s franchise and marks the company’s entrance into Nebraska. Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Frontier will receive approximately 75 percent of its consideration in EQBK stock and the balance in cash. Subject to receipt of customary regulatory and member approvals and closing conditions, the merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Following completion, Frontier Bank will merge with and into Equity Bank.

Established in 1937, Frontier Bank currently operates seven Nebraska locations, with two in Lincoln and one each in Falls City, Madison, Norfolk, Omaha and Pender. As of June 30, Frontier Bank had $1.4 billion in total assets, including $1.3 billion in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits.

The combination with Frontier brings Equity’s total strategic transactions to 26 since the company’s founding in 2002, including 14 whole-bank acquisitions since the company’s initial public offering in 2015. Stephens Inc. advised Equity, which received a fairness opinion from Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP served as legal counsel to Equity.

D.A. Davidson advised Frontier, and Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP served as legal counsel to Frontier.