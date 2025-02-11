Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoOfficeWestern

Equity Commonwealth Agrees to Sell 709,402 SF Office Property in Denver for $132.5M

by Amy Works

DENVER — Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is under contract to sell 1225 Seventeenth Street, an office property in Denver, for a gross sales price of $132.5 million. The 709,402-square-foot property is Equity Commonwealth’s last remaining property. The net purchase price is expected to be approximately $124.4 million after credits primarily for contractual lease costs. The undisclosed buyer has completed due diligence, and the earnest money deposit is non-refundable. The sale is scheduled to close later this month. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and there is no assurance that the transaction will close.

You may also like

Pearlmark Provides Mezzanine Loan for 534-Bed Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Restaurant...

Comstock Signs Insurance Firm to 32,000 SF Office...

Fonroche Lighting Opens 20,088 SF Headquarters Facility in...

Topaz Labs Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Blackrock Signs 176,000 SF Office Lease Extension in...

ONELIFE Purchases 137-Unit Assisted Living, Memory Care Community...

Alloy Real Estate Capital Buys 104,702 SF Office...

JLL Provides $7.5M Loan for Multifamily Community in...