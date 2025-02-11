Equity Commonwealth Agrees to Sell 709,402 SF Office Property in Denver for $132.5M

DENVER — Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is under contract to sell 1225 Seventeenth Street, an office property in Denver, for a gross sales price of $132.5 million. The 709,402-square-foot property is Equity Commonwealth’s last remaining property. The net purchase price is expected to be approximately $124.4 million after credits primarily for contractual lease costs. The undisclosed buyer has completed due diligence, and the earnest money deposit is non-refundable. The sale is scheduled to close later this month. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and there is no assurance that the transaction will close.