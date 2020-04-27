REBusinessOnline

Equity firms InTandem and Sagewind Jointly Sign 10,165 SF Office Lease in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity firms InTandem Capital Partners and Sagewind Capital LLC, have jointly signed a 10,165-square-foot in Midtown Manhattan. The firms will share one office across a portion of the 24th floor of One Vanderbilt Avenue, an approximately 1,750,000-square foot office tower slated for completion later this year. Lloyd Desatnick of JLL represented the tenants in the lease negotiations. Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Jones and Alex D’Amario of CBRE represented the landlord, SL Green.

