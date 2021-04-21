REBusinessOnline

Equity Growth Partners Buys 135,296 SF Industrial Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Equity Growth Partners LP has purchased a 135,296-square-foot industrial building that is situated on an 8.5-acre site at 5800 Clinton Drive in East Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 1947 and renovated in 2007. Zack Taylor of Moody Rambin represented the seller, CDAB II LP, in the deal. David Boyd and Wes Williams of Boyd Commercial represented the buyer.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews