RoadOne’s building is the first of three phases planned for the 95-acre site in Summerville, S.C.
Equity Industrial Partners Delivers 384,800 SF Industrial Facility Near Charleston for RoadOne

by John Nelson

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — New England-based Equity Industrial Partners (EIP) has delivered a 384,800-square-foot industrial facility located at 1932 Dawson Branch Extension in Summerville, a suburb of Charleston.

EIP, along with general contractor Frampton Construction, delivered the build-to-suit on behalf of Massachusetts-based RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Inc. The property features 100 dock doors, one drive-in ramp and 5,600 square feet of office space.

The facility is situated on the Kelly Branch Tract, a 95-acre site that EIP acquired in 2023. RoadOne’s building is the first of three phases planned for the site. Phase II is currently being permitted for an additional warehouse or manufacturing facility totaling approximately 300,000 square feet.

