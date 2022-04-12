Equity Industrial, Raith Capital to Develop Three Spec Warehouses Totaling 304,303 SF in El Paso

Pictured is a rendering of one of the two new speculative buildings at 9755 Plaza Circle in El Paso. Completion of this facility is slated for the fourth quarter.

EL PASO, TEXAS — A partnership between Boston-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York-based Raith Capital Partners will develop three speculative warehouses in the El Paso area that will total 304,303 square feet. The two buildings at 9577 Plaza Circle will total 215,444 square feet and are expected to be complete in the fourth quarter. The building at 455 Pan American Drive will span 88,859 square feet and is slated for a first-quarter 2023 delivery. All three buildings will feature 1,200-square-foot office suites, 28-foot clear heights and ESFR sprinkler systems. CBRE has been tapped to lease the buildings. The partnership has developed other spec industrial projects in El Paso that have since been sold.