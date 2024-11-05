Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Equity Oak Ventures portfolio includes four buildings at 11225, 11235 and 11245 W. Bernardo Court in Rancho Bernardo and 1990 Aston Ave. in Carlsbad.
Equity Oak Ventures Receives $12.2M in Financing for Four-Building Flex Portfolio in San Diego County

by Amy Works

RANCHO BERNARDO AND CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Equity Oak Ventures has received $12.2 million in portfolio financing for a four-building flex industrial, research-and-development (R&D) and office portfolio in San Diego County. Alex Witt, Chris Collins and Daniel Pinkus of JLL Debt Advisory’s team represented Equity Oak Ventures in securing a fixed-rate, three-year loan.

The fully leased portfolio includes a 42,865-square-foot, three-building flex industrial and office campus in Rancho Bernardo and a 44,757-square-foot R&D and cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) facility within Carlsbad Research Center, repositioned post-acquisition with long-term leases.

The Rancho Bernardo asset, located at 11225, 11235 and 11245 W. Bernardo Court, consists of three buildings totaling 42,865 square feet, including a single-tenant, 29,000-square-foot flex industrial building.

Located at 1900 Aston Ave. in Carlsbad, the property occupies a corner lot and features dock-level doors, multiple roll-up doors, temperature-controlled industrial space and high-quality office improvements. The newest tenant has signed a long-term lease and is making an investment in a large-scale cGMP facility.

