Equity Oak Ventures Receives $12.2M in Financing for Four-Building Flex Portfolio in San Diego County

RANCHO BERNARDO AND CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Equity Oak Ventures has received $12.2 million in portfolio financing for a four-building flex industrial, research-and-development (R&D) and office portfolio in San Diego County. Alex Witt, Chris Collins and Daniel Pinkus of JLL Debt Advisory’s team represented Equity Oak Ventures in securing a fixed-rate, three-year loan.

The fully leased portfolio includes a 42,865-square-foot, three-building flex industrial and office campus in Rancho Bernardo and a 44,757-square-foot R&D and cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) facility within Carlsbad Research Center, repositioned post-acquisition with long-term leases.

The Rancho Bernardo asset, located at 11225, 11235 and 11245 W. Bernardo Court, consists of three buildings totaling 42,865 square feet, including a single-tenant, 29,000-square-foot flex industrial building.

Located at 1900 Aston Ave. in Carlsbad, the property occupies a corner lot and features dock-level doors, multiple roll-up doors, temperature-controlled industrial space and high-quality office improvements. The newest tenant has signed a long-term lease and is making an investment in a large-scale cGMP facility.