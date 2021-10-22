Equity Partnership Holdings Purchases Apartment Building in Omaha for $12.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Nebraska

OMAHA, NEB. — Equity Partnership Holdings LLC (EPH) has purchased Dundee Flats in Omaha for $12.5 million. Built in 2019, the Class A property consists of 62 apartment units and two commercial spaces. Located at the corner of 49th and Dodge streets, the building is within walking distance to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A new Omaha Rapid Bus Transit station is situated directly in front of the property. The acquisition marks EPH’s second transaction in Omaha this year, and its seventh overall in the Omaha market. EPH’s portfolio in the Omaha market now totals 483 units. Seller information was not provided.