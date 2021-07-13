REBusinessOnline

Equity Residential Acquires 270-Unit Reserve at Burlington Apartments in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Reserve-at-Burlington

The Reserve at Burlington in metro Boston totals 270 units. The property was built in 2019.

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Equity Residential, a Chicago-based REIT, has acquired The Reserve at Burlington, a 270-unit apartment community located northeast of Boston. Built in 2019, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a clubroom lounge with a catering kitchen, a two-story fitness center, four elevated courtyards and a resort-style pool with an outdoor kitchen and bar. Simon Butler and Biria St. John of CBRE represented the sellers and developers, The Davis Cos. and Principal Real Estate Investors, in the transaction. The Reserve at Burlington was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

