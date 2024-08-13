Equity Residential Buys 202-Unit NOVEL White Fence Farm Apartments in Lakewood, Colorado

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Equity Residential has acquired NOVEL White Fence Farm, a newly constructed multifamily community at 6273 W. Jewell Ave. in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Crescent Communities and equity partner ParkProperty Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2023, NOVEL White Fence Farm features 202 apartments spread across two residenital buildings, a clubhouse, an all-seasons heated pool and hot tub, a fitness studio, resident gardens, private garages and secure bike storage. The LEED Gold-certified community is an adaptive reuse development of White Fence Farm, a restaurant and animal farm, with the original 9,300-square-foot farmhouse transformed into the community’s anchor clubhouse.

NOVEL White Fence Farm is Crescent Communities’ first residential development in Colorado.

Courtney Crowder, Jack Kachadurian and Craig Ratterman of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.