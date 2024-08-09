Friday, August 9, 2024
Equity Residential has rebranded Marlowe Grapevine as Trailwinds Grapevine.
Equity Residential Buys 324-Unit Apartment Community in Grapevine, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Equity Residential has purchased Marlowe Grapevine, a 324-unit apartment community located in the northern-central part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The property was built on 15 acres in 2023. According to Apartments.com, Marlowe Grapevine features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 705 to 1,693 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, lounge, spa and a pet play/washing area. Equity Residential purchased the property from a partnership between Greystar and Carlyle Group for an undisclosed price. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Shelby Clark of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the deal.

