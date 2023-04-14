Equity Residential Completes $45M Renovation of Pearl Apartments in Marina del Rey, California

MARINA DEL REY, CALIF. — Equity Residential has delivered the first batch of newly renovated residences at the 597-unit Pearl Apartments in Marina del Rey.

The 87 upgraded residences feature new kitchens with energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes and wood plank hard surface flooring throughout. Additional upgrades include energy-efficient LED lighting, new bath fixtures and sinks, water-efficient commodes and tubs with rain showers. The plumbing infrastructure was also completely replaced in these units.

Equity Residential acquired the ground lease for the community in 2012 and took control of its management in 2018. With the first phase now complete, the newly renovated apartments will be available for occupancy. The renovation totaled $45 million.