Friday, April 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pearl Apartments in Marina del Ray, California, features 597 units.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Equity Residential Completes $45M Renovation of Pearl Apartments in Marina del Rey, California

by Jeff Shaw

MARINA DEL REY, CALIF. — Equity Residential has delivered the first batch of newly renovated residences at the 597-unit Pearl Apartments in Marina del Rey. 

The 87 upgraded residences feature new kitchens with energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes and wood plank hard surface flooring throughout. Additional upgrades include energy-efficient LED lighting, new bath fixtures and sinks, water-efficient commodes and tubs with rain showers. The plumbing infrastructure was also completely replaced in these units. 

Equity Residential acquired the ground lease for the community in 2012 and took control of its management in 2018. With the first phase now complete, the newly renovated apartments will be available for occupancy. The renovation totaled $45 million.

You may also like

LDK Ventures Plans 85-Acre Pioneer Logistics Center in...

TMG Brokers $14.7M Sale of Birch Commons Apartments...

Pacific Life Completes Headquarters Renovations in Newport Beach,...

Christina Real Estate Investors Acquires Multifamily Property in...

San Diego’s Office Market Watches Young Talent at...

Eden Multifamily, Dermot Plan 44-Story Apartment Tower in...

Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Break Ground on 1.4 MSF...

Turnbridge Equities Begins Construction on Ashwood 12 South...

Rockefeller Group Plans 415,000 SF Surprise Pointe Commerce...