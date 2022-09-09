Equity Residential, Toll Bros. to Develop Three Multifamily Projects Totaling 1,053 Units in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — A partnership between two multifamily developers, Chicago-based Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) and metro Philadelphia-based Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) will develop three multifamily projects totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Settler will be a 362-unit community in Fort Worth’s River District; Remy, located within Frisco Town Square, will total 357 units; and Lyle will comprise 334 apartments that will be constructed on the north side of Dallas. Each community will feature its own parking garage and Class A amenity package. U.S. Bank is the construction lender on The Settler, and Santander Bank provided construction financing for Remy and Lyle. Construction timelines were not disclosed.