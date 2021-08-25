REBusinessOnline

Equity Residential, Toll Brothers Form $1.9B Partnership to Develop Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO AND FORT WASHINGTON, PA. — Sam Zell’s Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) and luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) have formed a partnership to acquire and develop sites for new rental apartment communities in metro Boston; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Denver; Orange County/San Diego; Seattle; and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The two companies are looking to deploy $1.9 billion to take advantage of the surging demand for rentals, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The partnership will invest about $750 million in equity, plus additional debt. Chicago-based Equity invests in apartments with a portfolio of more than 300 properties across California, Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Seattle and Denver. Fort Washington-based Toll Brothers builds homes in 24 states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews