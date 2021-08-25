Equity Residential, Toll Brothers Form $1.9B Partnership to Develop Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

CHICAGO AND FORT WASHINGTON, PA. — Sam Zell’s Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) and luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) have formed a partnership to acquire and develop sites for new rental apartment communities in metro Boston; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Denver; Orange County/San Diego; Seattle; and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The two companies are looking to deploy $1.9 billion to take advantage of the surging demand for rentals, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The partnership will invest about $750 million in equity, plus additional debt. Chicago-based Equity invests in apartments with a portfolio of more than 300 properties across California, Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, Seattle and Denver. Fort Washington-based Toll Brothers builds homes in 24 states.