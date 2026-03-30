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Greylyn Business Park
Greylyn Business Park in Charlotte, N.C., spans 19 industrial buildings across 648,060 square feet. (Photo courtesy of Equus Capital Partners)
IndustrialNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Equus Acquires Greylyn Business Park in Charlotte for $102M

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Equus Capital Partners has acquired Greylyn Business Park, a 19-building industrial park totaling 648,060 square feet in the Southeast Industrial submarket of Charlotte. The $102 million acquisition was completed on behalf of a value-add fund sponsored by Equus. The seller requested anonymity.

Constructed between 1965 and 1998, Greylyn Business Park is currently 93 percent leased to 91 tenants. Amenities include 14- to 24-foot clear heights, a combination of dock-high and ground-level loading docks, 15 ramps and more than 1,500 parking spaces. Average suite sizes are approximately 6,550 square feet.

Equus plans to implement various capital improvements at the property, such as funding deferred maintenance and modernizing building systems, curb appeal and functionality, as well as preparing vacant suites for new tenants. Equus will also reposition select suites to better align with current market preferences.

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