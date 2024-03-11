Monday, March 11, 2024
The buildings, located in metro Charlotte and metro Greensboro, were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including FedEx, Lenovo and American Woodmark. (Photo courtesy of Stan Bass Photography.)
Equus Acquires Industrial Portfolio in North Carolina for $124M

by John Nelson

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Equus Capital Partners has acquired an industrial portfolio in North Carolina totaling more than 1.4 million square feet. An Equus-sponsored value-added fund doing business as Equus Investment Partnership XII LP purchased the portfolio, which is situated in metro Charlotte and metro Greensboro, earlier this month for $124 million.

The nine-building portfolio features buildings ranging from 38,480 to 382,668 square feet in size. The buildings were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including FedEx, Lenovo and American Woodmark. Eight of the buildings are located in metro Charlotte and together total 1.2 million square feet, with the ninth building located in metro Greensboro spanning 241,050 square feet.

