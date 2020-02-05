Equus Breaks Ground on 373,100 SF Spec Industrial Building Near Inland Port Dillon in South Carolina

Pictured is a rendering of 95 Inland Port Logistics Center. The facility will be constructed of precast concrete panels and feature 32-foot clear heights, energy-efficient LED interior lighting, 7-inch concrete floors, 50- by 50-foot column spacing and an ESFR sprinkler system.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has broken ground on 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, a speculative 373,100-square-foot industrial building in Dillon County along Interstate 95. The property is situated less than a mile from Inland Port Dillon and about five miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. The facility will be constructed using precast concrete panels and feature 32-foot clear heights, energy-efficient LED interior lighting, 7-inch concrete floors, 50- by 50-foot column spacing and an ESFR sprinkler system. 95 Inland Port Logistics Center will be a 410-foot deep, single-side loaded building with a 180-foot deep truck court that will include excess trailer parking separate from the loading docks. The Philadelphia-based developer expects to deliver the warehouse in October. Bob Barrineau and Brendan Redeyoff of CBRE along with Drew Chaplin of Palmetto Commercial Real Estate will handle leasing efforts and target both single- and multi-tenant users. BPG Development Co. LP, Equus’ development operating arm, will oversee development and construction.