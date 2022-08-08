Equus Breaks Ground on 378,000 SF Industrial Facility in Punta Gorda, Florida

PUNTA GORDA, FLA. — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has broken ground on a 378,000 square-foot speculative warehouse logistics facility in Punta Gorda, a southwest Florida city situated along I-75 near Fort Myers. The project, named Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics Center, is being constructed within the Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park. The property will feature 32-foot clear heights, a single-side loading configuration, 54 loading docks and 73 trailer storage spaces opposite the loading docks, as well as LED lighting, 7-inch concrete floors and an ESFR sprinkler system. Equus has tapped Dan Miller of Colliers to lease the facility, which has an anticipated completion of second-quarter 2023. Equus Development LP, Equus’ development operating arm, will oversee development and construction of the Punta Gorda project.