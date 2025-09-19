Equus Capital Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Upper Marlboro, Maryland for $102.6M

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — An affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has acquired a six-building, 576,852-square-foot industrial portfolio in Upper Marlboro, about 21 miles outside of Washington, D.C. The properties are situated within Collington Industrial Park in Prince George’s County and range in size from 50,000 to 150,000 square feet.

Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd. sold the properties, which were approximately 90 percent leased at the time of sale, for $102.6 million. Jonathan Carpenter, Jim Carpenter, Graham Savage, Dawes Milchling and James Check of Cushman & Wakefield’s Northeast Industrial Advisory Group represented Mapletree in the transaction. Tim Feron, Laura Brestelli and Tucker Scaringe of Equus oversaw the acquisition and financing for the portfolio, which Equus purchased on behalf of a value-add fund that it sponsors.