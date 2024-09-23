Equus Capital Partners Acquires Industrial Property in Lakeland, Florida for $38M

LAKELAND, FLA. — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has acquired a two-building industrial property located at 900 and 920 N. Chestnut Road in Lakeland, about 35 miles east of Tampa. An affiliate of High Street Logistics Properties sold the 299,241-square-foot property for $38 million.

Frank Fallon and Jose Lobon of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Equus Capital purchased the property on behalf of a programmatic joint venture between one of its affiliates and a domestic public pension plan.

The two industrial buildings were built in 2021 and were fully leased at the time of sale to two tenants: Gruma and Safelite. The property sits 1.5 miles from I-4 and a little over four miles from Lakeland Linder International Airport.