Equus Capital Partners Buys 757,325 SF Industrial Portfolio in Houston

HOUSTON — Philadelphia-based Equus Capital Partners has purchased a 757,325-square-foot industrial portfolio located near the junction of Interstate 45 and Beltway 8 in Houston. The portfolio consists of three rear-load buildings and two cross-dock buildings that were constructed between 2008 and 2014. The buildings were 62 percent leased to 11 tenants at the time of sale. Equus plans to implement a capital improvement program and to rebrand the properties as Park 845 Crossing. The seller was not disclosed.