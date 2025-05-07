Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Jacobs-Woods-Lansdale
Units at Jacobs Woods, a 230-unit apartment complex in Lansdale, have an average size of about 1,400 square feet. Equus plans to invest nearly $6 million in capital improvements to the property.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Equus Capital Partners Buys Apartment Complex in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for $73.1M

by Taylor Williams

LANSDALE, PA. — Locally based investment firm Equus Capital Partners has purchased Jacobs Woods, a 230-unit apartment complex located in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, for $73.1 million. Built on 37 acres in 1996, the garden-style property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 33 townhome-style buildings. Erin Miller led the Newmark team that brokered the sale of Jacobs Woods, which was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed. The new ownership plans to upgrade unit interiors and amenity spaces.

You may also like

Cambridge Health Alliance Signs 56,000 SF Healthcare Lease...

USA Properties Fund Opens $130M Multifamily Community at...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 60-Unit...

The Food Hall Co. Unveils Plans for 35,000...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 18,869 SF Medical Facility...

Hazen Enterprises Sells Medical Office Building in Tucson,...

Kaufman Hagan Commercial Real Estate Arranges Sale of...

NHI Acquires Six-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Nebraska...

LV Collective Breaks Ground on Two-Building Student Housing...