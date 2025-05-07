Equus Capital Partners Buys Apartment Complex in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for $73.1M

LANSDALE, PA. — Locally based investment firm Equus Capital Partners has purchased Jacobs Woods, a 230-unit apartment complex located in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, for $73.1 million. Built on 37 acres in 1996, the garden-style property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 33 townhome-style buildings. Erin Miller led the Newmark team that brokered the sale of Jacobs Woods, which was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed. The new ownership plans to upgrade unit interiors and amenity spaces.