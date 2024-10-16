Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Equus Capital Partners Completes 140-Room Hotel in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA. — Locally based investment firm Equus Capital Partners has completed a 140-room hotel in Newtown Square, a western suburb of Philadelphia, that is operated under the AC by Marriott brand. The site of the five-story building is located within the 218-acre Ellis Preserve master-planned community and was formerly home to the Charles Ellis School for fatherless girls. Amenities include 2,200 square feet of meeting and event space, a daytime café that turns into a nighttime lounge and a 24-hour fitness center. Gulph Creek Hotels manages the property.

