Equus Capital Partners Sells 150,466 SF Office Campus in Metro Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Locally based investment firm Equus Capital Partners has sold a 150,466-square-foot office campus in King of Prussia, located north of Philadelphia. Built in 1978, the two-building complex was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Brett Grifo and Keith Braccia of Cushman & Wakefield represented Equus, which acquired the property in 2018 and invested roughly $5 million in capital improvements, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.