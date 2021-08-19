Equus Capital Partners Sells 188-Unit High-Rise Apartment Complex in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based investment firm Equus Capital Partners has sold Hill House, a 188-unit high-rise apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, coffee bar, private library and an outdoor courtyard with grilling areas. Erin Miller, Lizann McGowan and Marybeth Farris of Newmark brokered the deal. Sentinel Real Estate Corp. purchased Hill House, which was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price. Equus originally acquired the property in 2015 and invested $3.7 million in capital improvements over the course of the holder period.