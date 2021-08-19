REBusinessOnline

Equus Capital Partners Sells 188-Unit High-Rise Apartment Complex in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based investment firm Equus Capital Partners has sold Hill House, a 188-unit high-rise apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, coffee bar, private library and an outdoor courtyard with grilling areas.  Erin Miller, Lizann McGowan and Marybeth Farris of Newmark brokered the deal. Sentinel Real Estate Corp. purchased Hill House, which was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price. Equus originally acquired the property in 2015 and invested $3.7 million in capital improvements over the course of the holder period.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews