Equus Capital Partners Sells Office Building in Northern Virginia for $52M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Equus Capital Partners recently implemented a $7 million capital investment program at 8111 Gatehouse Road in Fairfax, Va. The renovations included adding a fitness center and locker rooms, as well as upgrading the lobby, common corridors, daycare and underground parking.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has sold a 282,542-square-foot office building in Fairfax for $52 million. The property is located at 8111 Gatehouse Road, 15 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. The building was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. The Philadelphia-based seller recently implemented a $7 million capital investment program in the building that included adding a fitness center and locker rooms, as well as upgrading the lobby, common corridors, daycare and underground parking. James Cassidy and Jud Ryan of Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) represented the seller in the transaction. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $184 per square foot.

