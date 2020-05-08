Equus Capital Partners to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Project Near Philadelphia
FORT WASHINGTON, PENN. — Equus Capital Partners will develop a 300-unit multifamily project in Fort Washington, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The developer has acquired a 60,000-square-foot office building located at 1125 Virginia Drive for $5.9 million and plans to demolish it to construct the apartment building in its place. The first phase of construction will include 200 residential units in a five-story building that will incorporate amenities such as a pool and a fitness center, as well as both indoor and outdoor resident lounge areas. Barton Partners designed the project. No plans for the construction schedule have been announced.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.