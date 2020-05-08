Equus Capital Partners to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Project Near Philadelphia

FORT WASHINGTON, PENN. — Equus Capital Partners will develop a 300-unit multifamily project in Fort Washington, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The developer has acquired a 60,000-square-foot office building located at 1125 Virginia Drive for $5.9 million and plans to demolish it to construct the apartment building in its place. The first phase of construction will include 200 residential units in a five-story building that will incorporate amenities such as a pool and a fitness center, as well as both indoor and outdoor resident lounge areas. Barton Partners designed the project. No plans for the construction schedule have been announced.