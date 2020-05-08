REBusinessOnline

Equus Capital Partners to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Project Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

FORT WASHINGTON, PENN. — Equus Capital Partners will develop a 300-unit multifamily project in Fort Washington, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The developer has acquired a 60,000-square-foot office building located at 1125 Virginia Drive for $5.9 million and plans to demolish it to construct the apartment building in its place. The first phase of construction will include 200 residential units in a five-story building that will incorporate amenities such as a pool and a fitness center, as well as both indoor and outdoor resident lounge areas. Barton Partners designed the project. No plans for the construction schedule have been announced.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business