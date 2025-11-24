Equus Capital Sells 245-Unit McKinney Village Apartments in Metro Dallas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Philadelphia-based investment firm Equus Capital Partners has sold McKinney Village, a 245-unit apartment complex located about 50 miles north of Dallas. Built in 2017, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units as well as two-story townhomes with attached garages. Amenities include a pool with covered seating and grilling stations, a fitness center, pet park and a community garden. Brian O’Boyle Jr., Brian Murphy, Richard Furr and Jack Forman of Newmark represented Equus Capital Partners in the transaction. Mitch Clarfield and Alec Newman, also with Newmark, originated Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the buyer, Weidner Apartment Homes.