Since its acquisition of Madison Druid Hills in 2017, Equus Capital Partners has completed a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program, including adding new amenities.
Equus Capital Sells 500-Unit Madison Druid Hills Apartments in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has completed the sale of Madison Druid Hills, a 500-unit garden-style apartment community in Atlanta’s Druid Hills neighborhood. David Gutting of Newmark represented Equus, which sold the asset on behalf of its Equus Investment Partnership X LP investment vehicle, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Since its acquisition of Madison Druid Hills in 2017, Equus completed a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program that included new roofs, exterior paint, clubhouse renovations, the addition of a dog park and green upgrades, including water efficient aerators throughout all units.

Madison Druid Hills includes a mixture of recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities on the 49-acre site include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, car care center, barbecue grills and picnic area with a fire pit and two tennis courts.  

