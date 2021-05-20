REBusinessOnline

Equus Capital Signs Clorox to 580,000 SF Build-to-Suit Warehouse Lease in Martinsburg, West Virginia

Clorox Co. Lease

Mid-Atlantic 81 Logistics Park is situated on 150 acres off Tabler Station Road along the Interstate 81 corridor in Berkeley County, approximately 85 miles west of Washington, D.C.

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has signed a 10-year, build-to-suit lease agreement with subsidiaries of The Clorox Co. for a 580,000-square-foot warehouse space within the Mid-Atlantic 81 Logistics Park in Martinsburg. The new warehouse is expected to come on line in spring 2022.

Clorox is currently constructing a manufacturing facility for its Fresh Step cat litter brand approximately one-third of a mile from Mid-Atlantic 81 Logistics Park. Additionally, there are two Kingsford manufacturing plants located in West Virginia. Clorox will store and distribute the products from the new Martinsburg facility.

The warehouse and distribution building will feature 36-foot clear heights, cross docks, all-concrete truck courts, an ESFR sprinkler system, LED lighting, a 7-inch concrete floor and will be expandable to 868,000 square feet.

Brad Metzger and Liz Roberts of Cresa represented Clorox in the lease transaction, and John Lesinski and Ben Luke of Colliers International represented Equus, a Philadelphia-based developer and private equity real estate fund managing firm.

In 2018, Equus developed a 356,000-square-foot warehouse for Proctor & Gamble at Mid-Atlantic 81 Logistics Park. In addition to the Clorox facility, Equus will begin construction on a 324,000-square-foot speculative warehouse facility in the park. This building will be available for lease immediately and will be completed during first-quarter 2022. The fourth and final building in the park will be 369,000 square feet and Equus anticipates development of that project sometime in 2022.

