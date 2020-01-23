Equus Completes 182-Unit Madison Lansdale Station Apartments Near Philadelphia

Madison Lansdale Station in metro Philadelphia totals 182 units.

LANSDALE, PA. — Equus Capital Partners, a locally based private equity fund, has completed Madison Lansdale Station, a 182-unit multifamily property in Lansdale, about 25 miles north of Philadelphia. The property, which features studio, one- and two-bedroom units, is part of a 6.7-acre mixed-use development located adjacent to Lansdale station on the SEPTA transit line. Additional uses include single-family homes and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities at Madison Lansdale Station, which is now 50 percent leased, include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, demonstration kitchen, billiard room and outdoor spaces with lounges and fire pits.