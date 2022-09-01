Equus Sells 234,670 SF Rotunda Office Building in Charlotte

Equus purchased The Rotunda in 2017 and completed a $4.5 million renovation in 2019. The four-story office building is located in Charlotte’s SouthPark submarket.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has sold The Rotunda, a four-story, 234,670-square-foot office building located in Charlotte’s SouthPark submarket. An institutional real estate investment fund manager based in Atlanta purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Ryan Clutter and Chris Lingerfelt of JLL represented the metro Philadelphia-based seller, which sold the property via its Equus Investment Partnership X LP investment vehicle. Equus purchased The Rotunda in 2017 and completed a $4.5 million renovation in 2019 that comprised upgrades to the restrooms, main building lobby, upper floor elevator lobbies, elevator cab interiors, lighting in the portico, cooling tower replacement, creating a new amenity space and activating a 4,500 square-foot outdoor patio on the building’s south side that overlooks Symphony Park. Built in 1998, The Rotunda features a two-level parking deck, conference center, outdoor seating areas, onsite property management and a restaurant, Village Tavern.