Equus Sells Warehouse in Dillon, South Carolina for $47.5M

DILLON, S.C. — Equus Capital Partners has sold 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, a 373,100-square-foot warehouse logistics facility in Dillon, about 62.8 miles from Myrtle Beach. An entity doing business as IPD South LLC purchased the property for $47.5 million. Frank Fallon and Bob Barrineau of CBRE represented Equus in the sale of 95 Inland Port Logistics Center, which was fully leased to Calabasas, Calif.-based retailer Harbor Freight Tools at the time of sale.

Developed by Equus Development LP on a 30-acre site, 95 Inland Port Logistics Center is a 410-foot deep, single-side loaded building with a 180-foot deep, all-concrete truck court that includes excess trailer parking away from the loading docks. The warehouse was constructed with precast concrete panels and features 32-foot clear heights, LED interior lighting, 50-foot by 50-foot column spacing, an ESFR sprinkler system and air conditioning. The property is located near Interstate 95 and is 3.5 miles from South Carolina Ports Authority’s Inland Port Dillon.