ER Properties Acquires 186-Unit Apartment Community in West Hartford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. — ER Properties Fund LLC has acquired Westgate Apartments, a 186-unit multifamily community in West Hartford. Built on 10 acres in 1962, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool and a fitness center. Victor Noletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, BFN Westgate LLC, and procured ER Properties as the buyer.

