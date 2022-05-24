ERC Holdings, Mia Rose to Develop 152-Unit Pure Lowell Apartment Community in Northwest Arkansas

Pure Lowell will include 109 one-bedroom units and 43 two-bedroom units spread across 115,000 square feet in 10 three-story buildings.

LOWELL, ARK. — Rogers, Ark.-based ERC Holdings and St. Louis -based Mia Rose Holdings have begun development of Pure Lowell, a multifamily community in the northwest Arkansas city of Lowell. The project includes new construction of 152 one- and two-bedroom units visible off I-49 and conveniently located near the corporate headquarters of J.B. Hunt and Mercy Pediatric and Mercy Behavioral Health clinics.

Pure Lowell will include 109 one-bedroom units and 43 two-bedroom units spread across 115,000 square feet in 10 three-story buildings. All units will have washers and dryers, Energy Star-rated kitchen appliances, energy-efficient mechanical systems, upgraded interior finishes and window coverings. Community amenities will include walking trails, a resort-inspired pool, clubhouse, bicycle garage, 1,000-square-foot fitness center, technology lounge and business center, a pocket park and numerous greenspace gathering areas.

The project team includes architectural firm Sharp Architects Inc., general contractor Pick-It Construction Inc. and property management firm Trinity Multifamily. First National Bank of NWA is providing construction financing for the project, which will break ground immediately. The developers expect to deliver Pure Lowell in the third quarter of 2023. ERC and Mia Rose are also co-developing the 234-unit Pure Springdale community, which is under construction 10 miles away.