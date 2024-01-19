ERC, Tradewind to Develop 272-Unit Multifamily Community in Springdale, Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Arkansas-based ERC Holdings and Houston-based Tradewind Properties will develop a 272-unit multifamily community at Elm Springs Road and N. 48th Street in Springdale. Dubbed The Ramsay, the property will comprise 18 three-story buildings housing 143 one-bedroom apartments and 129 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a café and lounge, 1,900-square-foot wellness center, pocket park, meditation room, dog park and a clubhouse. Pick-It Construction is the general contractor, and the architect is Rob Sharp. Completion of the first units is scheduled for fall of this year.