Friday, January 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Ramsay will feature 143 one-bedroom apartments and 129 two-bedroom apartments in Springdale, Ark.
ArkansasDevelopmentMultifamilySoutheast

ERC, Tradewind to Develop 272-Unit Multifamily Community in Springdale, Arkansas

by John Nelson

SPRINGDALE, ARK. — Arkansas-based ERC Holdings and Houston-based Tradewind Properties will develop a 272-unit multifamily community at Elm Springs Road and N. 48th Street in Springdale. Dubbed The Ramsay, the property will comprise 18 three-story buildings housing 143 one-bedroom apartments and 129 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a café and lounge, 1,900-square-foot wellness center, pocket park, meditation room, dog park and a clubhouse. Pick-It Construction is the general contractor, and the architect is Rob Sharp. Completion of the first units is scheduled for fall of this year.

You may also like

JBM Brokers $66M Sale of Pearce at Pavilion...

Interstate Batteries Partners with Neyer Properties to Build...

CPP Acquires Woodside Terrace Affordable Housing Community in...

Keystone Construction Completes 45,000 SF Production Studio for...

Calmwater Capital Funds $32.2M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

Transforming Age, Elder Care Alliance Complete Affiliation Agreement

Colliers Arranges $27.8M Refinancing for Edgeway Apartments in...

Bayview Provides $6M in C-PACE Financing for 124-Unit...

Avison Young Negotiates Sale of 3,400-Acre Industrial Development...