NEW YORK CITY — ERG Commercial Real Estate has arranged a $16.5 million loan for the refinancing of two office and retail buildings in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. The adjacent buildings at 65-67 Greene St. total 21,321 square feet and were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as outdoor apparel and equipment retailer Norrona and PatBo clothing store. Ryan Lewis of ERG Commercial originated the debt. The borrower and direct lender were not disclosed.