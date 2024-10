NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based ERG Commercial Real Estate has arranged a $4.6 million loan for the refinancing of 150 West 36th Street, a 13,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan’s Garment District. The five-story building includes ground-floor retail space. Mary Guarino of ERG Commercial originated the loan, which was structured with a five-year term and multiple extension options, through an undisclosed local bank. The borrower was also not disclosed.