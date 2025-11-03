Monday, November 3, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

ERG Commercial Arranges $8.5M Loan for Refinancing of Staten Island Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based financial intermediary ERG Commercial Real Estate has arranged an $8.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a 40,000-square-foot industrial building on Staten Island. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 501 Industry Road was completed in 1976 and features a clear height of 30 feet. The direct lender was a national bank, and the borrower was a local private investment group. Both parties requested anonymity. The building was fully leased at the time of the loan closing

