Eric Newton Real Estate Sells 380-Bed Student Housing Community Near Clemson University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, South Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

Cambridge Creek Clemson offers 132 townhome units in three- and four-bedroom configurations.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Eric Newton Real Estate has sold Cambridge Creek Clemson, a 380-bed student housing community located near Clemson University in South Carolina. The property offers 132 townhome units in three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and tanning deck with cabanas; bathhouse; outdoor pavilion with TVs; and a clubhouse with study lounges, a coffee bar and fitness center. The buyer and terms of the off-market transaction were not disclosed.





