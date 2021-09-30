REBusinessOnline

Erickson Completes Expansion of Assisted Living Facility in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Seniors Housing

Evergreen-Pointe-Glen-Mills-Pennsylvania

The recent expansion project at Evergreen Pointe in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, added 76,000 square feet of assisted living space.

GLEN MILLS, PA. — Erickson Senior Living has completed Evergreen Pointe, an expansion at Maris Grove, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in the western Philadelphia suburb of Glen Mills. The project, which is part of a multi-year plan to grow and renovate the CCRC, added a 76,000-square-foot assisted living building to the property. In addition to its continuing care neighborhood, Maris Grove has three independent living neighborhoods, with more than 1,200 independent living apartments on an 87-acre campus. Evergreen Pointe’s designer was architectural firm SFCS.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews