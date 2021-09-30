Erickson Completes Expansion of Assisted Living Facility in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

The recent expansion project at Evergreen Pointe in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, added 76,000 square feet of assisted living space.

GLEN MILLS, PA. — Erickson Senior Living has completed Evergreen Pointe, an expansion at Maris Grove, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in the western Philadelphia suburb of Glen Mills. The project, which is part of a multi-year plan to grow and renovate the CCRC, added a 76,000-square-foot assisted living building to the property. In addition to its continuing care neighborhood, Maris Grove has three independent living neighborhoods, with more than 1,200 independent living apartments on an 87-acre campus. Evergreen Pointe’s designer was architectural firm SFCS.