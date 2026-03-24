Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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Pictured is a conceptual rendering of Erickson’s new Oxford Hills community, which is currently underway in Clarksville, Md.
DevelopmentMarylandSeniors HousingSoutheast

Erickson Senior Living Breaks Ground on 1,000-Unit Independent Living Community in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

CLARKSVILLE, MD. — Erickson Senior Living has broken ground on Oxford Hills, a new independent living community in Clarksville, roughly 30 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore. The 62-acre development is approved for more than 1,000 units upon full build-out. Amenities at the property will include multiple dining venues, under-building parking, an indoor pool, fitness center, outdoor gathering areas, classrooms and social spaces.

Erickson Senior Living plans to open Oxford Hills in late 2028. Future additional phases will include assisted living and continuing care neighborhoods.

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